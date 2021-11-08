After waiting for the COVID vaccine, a mother of five dies before meeting her newborn.

COVID-19 killed a mother who was pregnant with her sixth child before she could meet her newborn.

Around eight months into her pregnancy, Saiqa Parveen, 37, of Birmingham, England, contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. She was then admitted to critical care for five weeks.

Throughout September, Parveen’s condition deteriorated, and medical personnel were forced to place her on a ventilator and deliver her baby. Parveen died in early November, without having had the opportunity to hold the kid.

Majid Ghafur, the woman’s husband, is now responsible for the five children on his own. Despite her mother’s illness, the baby was delivered healthy.

“She didn’t even know if she’d had a baby girl or a newborn boy,” Ghafur told Sky News. It’s a pity, a pity, a pity. It was completely unexpected. She didn’t have time to speak with me, not even five minutes, to inform me about the daughters and what to do.” “She couldn’t even communicate.” She couldn’t talk or breathe well,” she explained. “This has completely transformed my life.” I’ve been thinking about how I’m going to deal with this since it happened.” While the husband was able to visit his wife in intensive care, his children had to say their goodbyes via video chat, according to the husband.

Ghafur claimed his wife was offered the COVID-19 vaccine in the summer but declined because she wanted to wait until after her kid was born.

Following his wife’s death, Ghafur urged individuals who had not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

“My wife was a wonderful person,” Ghafur remarked. “I’m going to spread this message over the world; all I ask is that everyone obtain the vaccine; otherwise, it will be very difficult for them.” “You know, it’s an extremely fatal sickness.” She had a lot of plans. And she didn’t stand a chance against this sickness.” Before contracting COVID-19, the husband informed the Birmingham Mail that his wife had no underlying issues and was in good health.

Parveen had sepsis, double pneumonia, additional infections besides COVID-19, and holes in both lungs as her condition worsened in the ICU.

Ghafur described his wife’s death as a “huge loss” for the entire family.

“Her. This is a condensed version of the information.