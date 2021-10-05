After videos of Meyer’s bar behavior surfaced, Jaguars owner said Meyer “must regain” trust.

After a video surfaced showing the coach’s behavior in a pub over the weekend, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement on Tuesday declaring that head coach Urban Meyer “must earn” the team’s trust.

“I’ve spoken with Urban about this. The details of our talk will be kept private. In the statement, Khan stated, “What I will say is that his behavior last weekend was unforgivable.” “I respect Urban’s contrition, which I think to be genuine. He now has to earn our confidence and respect again.”

“That will demand a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents, or plays for our team,” the statement said. I feel confidence in his ability to deliver.”

Khan’s comment comes only days after videos of Meyer in an Ohio club with a woman dancing near to his lap appeared on social media. The video was released after the Jaguars’ 24-21 loss to the Bengals on September 30.

During a press conference on Monday, Meyer addressed the footage, saying, “I just apologized to the guys and the staff for being a distraction.” It was a blunder.”

“I explained everything that happened and took responsibility for it, and I was just naive to put myself in that position,” Meyer added.

Meyer confessed during the press conference that he did not fly back to Jacksonville with the team following the Jaguars’ loss on Thursday and instead stayed in his hometown of Columbus to see his family. Meyer claimed he had dinner with family and friends at his Urban Meyer’s Pint House restaurant in Ohio. Meyer was the head coach of the Ohio State men’s football team for seven years before joining the Jaguars.

“There was a large group of people outside our restaurant, and they asked me to come over and snap photos, which I did. “They were trying to drag me out on the dance floor, fooling about, and I should have left,” Meyer said at a Monday press appearance.

Meyer also stated that he has apologized for the event to both the squad and his family.

Meyer also stated that he has apologized for the event to both the squad and his family.

"They were focused on Tennessee, and I apologized again for distracting them; a coach should not be a distraction," Meyer said.