After video showing rat-infested kitchen surfaces, Popeyes was forced to close its doors.

After a video depicting a big number of rats moving through the kitchen was shared online, a Popeyes restaurant in Washington, D.C. was closed.

According to Fox5, a fast-food restaurant at 409 8th St. SE in D.C.’s Eastern Market was closed for “health code infractions” on Thursday.

The restaurant’s closure comes little over two weeks after blaqazzrick01 posted a video to TikTok depicting the restaurant’s worrisome rat infestation. The video can be seen here.

The man claims in the video that he delivers raw chicken to Popeyes restaurants in the Washington, D.C. region. “It’s this joint right here,” he replies, pointing to the fast-food outlet’s storefront. “That’s wild s***.” He proceeds to unlock the restaurant’s front entrance with a set of keys before leading viewers behind the counter to the cooking area.

As he gets to the back, he says, “Watch this s*** right here.”

The man turns on a light and adds, “This is Popeyes.”

Two big rats can be seen darting from one side of the kitchen floor to the other almost instantly – but it gets worse.

Two more are seen rushing across the floor, and at least six more are seen going up a rope on the restaurant kitchen wall into a visible cavity in the ceiling.

The man smacks his hand against the stainless steel work counter at one point, causing more rats to scatter in all directions.

The film then returns to the man, who asks, “You still love that chicken from Popeyes?” in a nod to the fast-food chain’s famous jingle.

The individual, who claims he does not work for Popeyes, claims to have seen up to 15 rats while making the video.

His TikTok video received 13,500 views, but after being picked up by local news outlet Washingtonian Problems, it went viral on Twitter.

The video had been seen over 546,000 times on Twitter at the time of writing.

The rats in DC are out of control! pic.twitter.com/LbnKmgk5jD @WashProbs (@WashProbs) — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) 29th of October, 2021