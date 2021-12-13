After Vicente Fernandez’s death at the age of 81, Joe Biden leads tributes to the singer.

Following his passing, tributes to iconic singer Vicente Fernandez have poured in. El Rey, a Mexican musician, was 81 years old when he died.

The ranchera musician, dubbed the “King of Mexican Music” by his followers, died following a fall in August that necessitated surgery.

“Volver, Volver,” “Por Tu Maldito Amor,” and “El Rey” are some of his biggest hits. He has sold over 65 million albums all around the world.

On his official Instagram profile, Fernandez announced his demise.

Mr. Vicente Fernández, may you rest in peace,” the message reads in Spanish.

