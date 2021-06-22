After using up to 12 energy drinks each day for a year, a man suffers a heart attack.

A 53-year-old father who suffered a heart attack after drinking between eight and twelve cans of energy drink every day for a year has spoken out about his ordeal, warning others against the “hazardous” drinks.

Lee Kamen, a bar owner in Hull, northern England, told Hull Live how he fell following a heart attack in 2017. He was 49 years old at the time.

“I was drinking Red Bull and Monster at the time, and I used to go to Makro [a wholesalers]for the bar and buy cases of 24 cans and simply consume them like any other drink,” Kamen told Hull Live. “I was working a lot and drinking them to stay awake. This most likely lasted around a year.”

“One day, I had a heart attack and needed a stent; as a result of those risky cocktails, I am now on lifelong medicine. The doctor told me that energy drink intake was the cause of my heart attack when I was in the hospital following the attack. Until then, I had no idea there was anything wrong with consuming them.”

After his 10-year-old daughter came home from school with a can of Monster in her hand, Kamen decided to speak out about the dangers of excessive energy drink consumption.

He added, “I grabbed it directly off her and poured it down the sink.”

Kamen believes the beverages should be prohibited, and he advises shop owners not to offer them to minors.

“They should not be sold to children in stores. Large supermarkets will not, and smaller stores must follow suit.”

After learning that his daughter had purchased the drink from a neighboring shop, Kamen contacted her school. The school subsequently contacted parents to remind them that the beverages, which are strong in caffeine and sugar, should not be consumed by children since they can affect their behavior and physical health.

Concerns regarding the potential cardiovascular risks of excessive energy drink intake are growing.

A case report published earlier this year in the journal BMJ Case Reports described how a 21-year-old man had cardiac failure after drinking four energy drink cans. This is a condensed version of the information.