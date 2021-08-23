After using sunscreen, a toddler had a “horrific” allergic reaction: ‘His brow furrowed.’

After wearing a popular sunscreen, a three-year-old Australian child developed a serious allergic response. His mother is now campaigning for greater transparency in the ingredients of skincare products.

Violet Lowe of Sydney, Australia, described the “horrific” incident in which her son, Sonny, broke out in hives after using a well-known brand of sunscreen.

The 37-year-old mother told the Australian Associated Press, “It was horrible.”

“Within 20 minutes, it broke out in hives everywhere I put it, and his face swelled up.

She continued, “He was very distressed since it was so itchy, and we ended up sending him to the hospital in case it caused anaphylactic shock.”

Lowe now hopes that skincare companies will put all components on their labels to avoid a repeat of the tragedy. Especially now that Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration has started to test sunscreens for carcinogens.

Following a research in the United States that discovered benzene in nearly 80 sunscreen brands, the TGA stated last week that it will examine locally made sunscreen brands.

Benzene is an industrial compound that can be found in crude oil and is used to make gasoline. Plastics, resins, detergents, and insecticides are all made with it.

Another study in the United States discovered that octocrylene, an anti-aging cream component, can break down into benzophenone, a known carcinogen, in sunscreens.

According to Bloomberg, the benzophenone in sunscreens can interfere with estrogen, which is important for women’s health.

The TGA stated that as soon as the results are ready, they would be posted on their website.

While octocrylene is an allowed ingredient in local sunscreens at a maximum of 10%, it is not considered an unacceptable risk when used as prescribed, according to the statement.

When the sunscreens are used as advised, the carcinogen claimed to be discovered only in trace concentrations was not considered an unacceptable danger.

In the United States, scientists petitioned the FDA to remove all sunscreens containing octocrylene from the market, including names including Coppertone, Banana Boat, and Neutrogena.