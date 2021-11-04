After transphobic remarks sparked outrage, the BBC removed Lily Cade’s contribution.

The BBC has apologized for anti-transgender activist Lily Cade’s “inappropriate behavior” and withdrew her contribution to a controversial story published last week that many have deemed transphobic and dangerous.

The pressure on the broadcaster to apologize for the October 26 item captioned “We’re being forced into sex by certain trans women” is still building.

Despite the fact that Cade’s contribution to the story has been erased, the broadcaster maintains that it is a “essential piece of journalism.”

On Thursday, a BBC representative told The Washington Newsday, “This is an important piece of journalism that highlights problems that should be examined.”

“In light of remarks she has published on blog postings in recent days, which we have now been able to verify,” they said, “we have edited this piece, which was published last week, to delete a contribution by one individual.”

“We acknowledge that the original article should have contained an acknowledgement of inappropriate activity by the same writer.”

The BBC has stated that they stand behind the report, which details the experiences of lesbians who allege they have been coerced and bullied into having sex with transsexual people.

The item has been updated as of Thursday, November 4 to reflect the aforementioned statement supplied by the BBC to The Washington Newsday.

Many individuals have also expressed displeasure with the article’s use of quotes from Cade, who advocated for violence against transsexual women and urged for their lynching on the internet.

Cade has been accused of sexual assault by a number of women, according to Pink News. “If a rapist is someone who is accused in public of sexual wrongdoing, then I am a rapist,” she wrote on her blog in response to the allegations. Cade wrote a blog post shortly after the article was published, advocating for violence against trans women and labeling them “evil,” “rapists,” and “predators.” The full transcript can be seen here.

A number of people who complained to the BBC about the story believe the company was dismissive in their comments.

Brydie Lee-Kennedy, a TV writer, posted a response from the BBC to her complaint, which she described as “just dreadful.”

The BBC’s response to my protest about their TERF promotion was appalling. 1) They assert that. This is a condensed version of the information.