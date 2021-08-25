After three weeks of classes, 3% of students in the Georgia School District are in quarantine.

As the state grapples with rising COVID-19 infection rates, one Georgia school district has sent more than 3% of its pupils to quarantine after less than three weeks of courses, according to the Associated Press. More than 1,000 pupils in the Columbia County system have been placed in quarantine after hundreds of students and employees tested positive for the virus since school reopened on August 5.

If only 1,000 pupils from the district were quarantined, nearly 3.6 percent of all students would be forced to stay at home right now. The percentage is certainly greater because more than 1,000 pupils were reported to be in confinement.

Columbia County school officials have announced that disguising will be required in order to reduce the number of children restricted to their houses. Students without symptoms do not need to be quarantined, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as long as everyone in the classroom is wearing masks and is at least three feet apart.

According to The Augusta Chronicle, Columbia County board member Judy Teasley remarked Tuesday, “If we are going to be able to complete school from here until May 25, this appears to be our best opportunity.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to district announcements tracked by the Associated Press, more than half of all Georgia public school students are now required to wear masks in class, as many school systems that had sought to let students and parents decide on the divisive issue of face coverings clamp down in the face of rising COVID-19 infection rates.

At least 55 of Georgia’s 180 conventional school districts now require masks in at least some of their classrooms, up from only a few before the start of the school year in August. At least 945,000, or nearly 55%, of Georgia’s 1.7 million public school children are covered by the guidelines.

Late in July, Atlanta and Gwinnett County schools joined DeKalb and Clayton counties in announcing that masks would be required. Many other districts, on the other hand, attempted to open their doors as mask-free zones. Some people shifted jobs in a few of days, while others resisted for weeks.

Infections soared throughout that time. In the last two weeks, more over 1% of Georgia’s school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19. Children. This is a condensed version of the information.