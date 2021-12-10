After threats, Rep. Jonathan Carroll withdraws his bill to have the unvaccinated pay for Covid care.

After getting threats, an Illinois Democrat who recently sponsored a law requiring those who aren’t vaccinated against COVID to pay their own medical bills if they contract the disease — even if they have health insurance — has removed the bill.

“Due to the unforeseen controversial nature of HB 4259, I’ve chosen not to pursue this legislation,” state Rep. Jonathan Carroll told NBC 5 Chicago on Thursday. We need to heal as a country and work together on common-sense measures to put the pandemic behind us, based on feedback and additional reflection.” After filing the bill, Carroll and his team received threats, despite the fact that it wouldn’t take effect until January 2023. He said he had received threats against himself, his family, and his synagogue, according to WTAX Radio.

He told NBC 5 Chicago, “Violent threats made against myself, my family, and my staff are abhorrent.” “I hope we can return to a more constructive conversation about public health, particularly in light of this pandemic that has exhausted us all.” Carroll has been contacted by Washington Newsday for more comment.

According to Carroll, the law would have created an incentive for residents to be vaccinated, so reducing the virus’s spread in Illinois.

“If you buy life insurance and you smoke, your premium will be higher than if you don’t,” Carroll explained. “Things like these are already built-in at insurance companies.”

“Those of us who are vaccinated are irritated when we see over $5 billion spent on health care costs connected to the unvaccinated,” Carroll told WTAX Radio. “We took the proper steps, whereas others did not.” “It quickly devolved into a name-calling free-for-all.” “I was called the N-word and other harsh slurs for homosexuals,” Carroll explained. “I’ve been referred to as a Nazi and a communist. All of those things have been said about my team.” The bill sparked debate, with both pro and con views. It didn’t have a co-sponsor, but it did pique the curiosity of some on the left, according to NBC 5.

Rep. Adam Niemerg, a Republican, voted against the bills. He introduced his own bill, which he claims will protect unvaccinated Illinois residents.