After they go to bed, the dog owner discovers what their puppy is up to in the kitchen.

After being caught on film up to no good in her owner’s kitchen, a puppy has found herself firmly in the doghouse.

Lola, a Cavapoo (a mix between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle), was apprehended after her human partner Grace Chapman uncovered evidence of her midnight exploits on a strategically placed surveillance camera.

The video can be seen here:

@grace chapman11

Lola is a naughty puppy… #puppy #cavapoo #naughtypuppy Dominik Hauser’s Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix) The musical actress, who recently appeared in a Lays potato chip ad and toured the United Kingdom and Ireland as part of the hit musical Wicked, took to TikTok to reveal proof of her puppy’s transgressions.

The resulting video, which was uploaded under the handle grace chapman11, has received over 3.2 million views on the platform, with dog lovers from all over the world flocking to see Lola’s antics.

An onscreen caption reads, “Why my pet is no longer trusted alone in the kitchen.”

Lola is seen jumping from the floor to the kitchen counter before taking a joyous stroll through the entire food preparation area in the video.

She then goes in for a nap in the corner of the kitchen worktop closest to the camera, clearly dissatisfied with her existence as an ordinary dog.

Even then, she’s not finished, deciding to return to the opposite end before eventually sleeping on top of the turned-off oven.

Lola was instantly adopted by dog lovers. Crazypoochbuddy said, “This is the cutest,” and Marina Quinn added, “This is really amusing.” Lola’s amazing vertical jump, according to Soapy smurf, proves she’s “secretly a cat,” while Chapman’s decision to play the Mission: Impossible theme over the action was a hit with animal lovers.

MathewMiller467 thought the dog’s efforts made her a shoo-in for the role of “new James Bond,” with Fitzithecorgi agreeing that she was a “007 pupper” based on the footage. After watching the video, Usalwaysxdd pronounced Lola a “literal ninja.”

Chapman has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Lola’s actions are widely referred to as “counter surfing” by dog experts. According to Cathy Madson, a trained dog trainer. This is a condensed version of the information.