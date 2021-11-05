After the ‘Unpopular Parenting’ video, a mother claims she has received death threats.

Some parents are stricter than others, but posting a video about her parenting standards on TikTok, one mother has gotten an onslaught of abuse and hateful comments.

Tara Huck, a mother of two, posted a video on October 17 detailing her “unpopular parenting thoughts,” which has already received 1.7 million views.

“I don’t allow sleepovers,” Huck says in the video, which shows her in the front seat of a car. I don’t limit screen time as long as school and chores are completed. They don’t eat if they don’t like what I make.” The video, which you can see here, has received over 130,000 likes and 5,000 comments.

Huck said she had gotten “total vitriol” for her views in a follow-up video posted on November 3, with some TikTokers even “wishing death upon me just because I don’t allow sleepovers.”

Despite the fact that some readers agreed with her restrictions, many were outraged by the sleepovers.

“Kids deserve sleepovers,” remarked one TikTok user named Kenzie. My boyfriend claimed he didn’t get to enjoy sleepovers as a kid, thus he missed out on a lot.” “No sleepovers?” Amanda Garland added. Yikes. That brings back some of my fondest childhood memories!” @t.c.huck This should be entertaining. #Target #Parenting #Parenting #Parenting #Parenting #Parenting #Parent Halloween♬ QUEEN BUNNY – Bunny Barbie “I get the other ones,” Ameia Tacy wrote, “but sleepovers?” That reminds me of a Karen thing.” “As a youngster who grew up in a loving and safe environment but with strict parents, kids just need a break from home every now and then, it’s beneficial for mental health,” Hailie Holm said. “You’re going to wind up with the kids who turn out to be extremely horrible behind your back you’re messed up girl,” Jeremybuenneke wrote. “Did something happen or has this always been your decision?” J rose82 wondered. “I was just interested.” “This is another question that has been posed a couple of times,” Huck responded in a follow-up video, which can be viewed here.

“Others have also inferred that I must have experienced something horrific, which is why I took the decision that I did—no.”

“I was lucky as a child since my parents were not overly rigid, and I had sleepovers when I was younger.” This is a condensed version of the information.