After the Travis Scott tragedy, clips of Adele and Harry Styles canceling concerts have gone viral.

Travis Scott is getting a lot of flak for continuing to perform at AstroWorld despite crowd requests to quit.

At least eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured when a surge occurred at the Houston festival on Friday night.

Following the incident, questions have been raised about whether the rapper, 30, had the ability to avert injuries by halting the act longer.

Many clips of other musicians interrupting shows mid-concert to ensure that attendees obtain medical assistance after passing out have resurfaced as a result of the crisis.

Adele had to cancel a show in Australia in 2017 when a fan in the front row suffered a heart arrest.

Just as she began her song “Rolling In The Deep,” the singer paused and stopped the music to request that fans allow paramedics to enter the throng to assist the fan.

The event drew 95,000 spectators to Sydney’s ANZ stadium.

“I’m really sorry but someone got harmed and I have to verify they’re okay,” a heartbroken Adele said at the moment.

A video of the incident is currently going popular on social media; it has 1.7 million views on TikTok since being released on Sunday night and can be watched here.

@shane.dermott

@olivia052703’s reply She also halted a show in Sydney after a woman suffered cardiac arrest. Original sound is in the hands of the artist – Shane Dermott In 2017, Harry Styles halted a gig in London for a similar reason after noticing a female in the audience experiencing a panic attack.

Meanwhile, a video of Styles singing and pausing in the middle of a song to check on a distressed fan has accumulated 6.6 million views on TikTok today.

RIP to all the precious lives lost at the Astroworld Festival, @harrystylesrings_. I’m enraged and horrified at the level of carelessness. ##travisscott ##astroworldfestival harryscrosstat’s original sound Billie Eilish interrupted her performance at the Governor’s Ball festival this year to request that security pay attention to a disturbance in the crowd. This is a condensed version of the information.