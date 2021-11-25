After the tragedy of Astroworld, Travis Scott was seen with Mark Wahlberg.

Travis Scott has been spotted out in public for the first time since the deadly stampede at his Astroworld festival, which claimed the lives of numerous festivalgoers.

Scott was spotted with a party that included actor Mark Wahlberg, French movie star Sad Taghmaoui, and Corey Gamble, whose partner is Kris Jenner, Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s mother.

Scott is seen staring at his phone in the photographs, which have been circulated on social media, while he sits beneath palm trees on a patio next to Gamble and Wahlberg, who are engaged in discussion.

In another photo, the musician is seen taking a selfie with Taghmaoui. Scott, 30, is depicted in each image with a glum expression.

Taghmaoui tweeted video of himself golfing with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg at the elite Madison Club in La Quinta, California, on Tuesday. Although Scott was not included in that Instagram image, it looks to be from the same trip.

According to People, Kris Jenner, her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Irving Azoff, and Apple CEO Tim Cook are among the inhabitants of The Madison Club, a golf club and private enclave in the Coachella Valley.

Scott has kept a quiet profile in the weeks since his Astroworld festival on November 5, where a stampede killed ten people and injured hundreds more.

A stampede toward the stage at the NRG Park stadium in Houston, Texas, during the performance, created mayhem and disaster among the 50,000-strong crowd.

In the aftermath, Scott has been hit with a slew of lawsuits, including a $2 billion suit filed last week on behalf of 282 event participants by a Texas attorney.

According to the New York Post, “the defendants stood to make an enormous amount of money off this event, yet they still opted to cut corners, cut costs, and put spectators in danger.”

“My clients want the defendants to be held accountable for their acts, and they want to send a message to other musicians, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld will not happen again,” he continued.

Apple Music, the NRG Stadium, event organizers Live Nation, and rapper Drake are all named as defendants in the lawsuit.