After the tragedy at Astroworld, Nike has postponed the release of Travis Scott’s Air Max shoe.

Following the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, Nike has postponed the debut of their Air Max sneaker partnership with him.

At least ten people died in a violent stampede at the NRG Park stadium in Houston on November 5 when a crowd surge toward the stage ignited a deadly stampede among the 50,000-strong throng.

Several lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the event’s organizers as a result of the incident. Drake, who appeared onstage with fellow rapper Scott as a surprise guest, has also been sued.

The Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack, which was supposed to be released on December 16 via Nike’s SNKRS app, has been postponed, according to Nike.

“We are postponing the introduction of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival,” Nike stated in a statement released on Monday.

Ezra Blount, 9, was the youngest of the stampede victims to die on Sunday. The young boy’s family has since sued Scott for at least $1 million, claiming that he suffered significant brain, kidney, and liver damage.

According to leaked logs from Houston firefighters, the audience began to spiral out of control 12 hours before the show was finally called off.

According to records obtained by USA Today, firefighters arrived at NRG Park shortly after 7 a.m. on the day of the concert to speak with police.

By 10:02 a.m., firemen had reported damaged barriers and “no control of people” at the event. Four people were injured in the initial rush through the gates—one of at least ten documented.

Eight individuals had died in the audience by the time Scott’s act ended 12 hours later. Blount was one of two others who died a few days later.

Scott issued a “absolutely saddened” post on Twitter shortly after the festival, in which he addressed the tragic turn of events.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and all those who have been affected by what happened at the Astroworld Festival,” he stated. “Houston Police Department has my full support as they investigate the awful loss of life.

