After the tragedy, a conspiracy theory about Travis Scott’s Satanic Festival’s ‘Blood Sacrifice’ has emerged.

While the events at the Astroworld festival in Texas over the weekend were universally described as “hellish,” a number of conspiracy theories have surfaced claiming that the concert was some kind of “blood sacrifice.”

As fans surged toward the stage at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday night, at least eight people died and dozens more were injured. Two teens, 14 and 16, were among the victims.

Several videos from attendance have been spreading on social media, showing the rapper appearing to continue performing despite individuals passing out and emergency personnel attempting to resuscitate them.

During a livestream of the concert, though, he could be seen halting many times and requesting assistance for persons who had passed out in the audience.

Because much of Scott’s advertising material is concentrated on demonic imagery and symbolism, some have claimed that the concert was a “blood sacrifice.”

Because much of Scott's advertising material is concentrated on demonic imagery and symbolism, some have claimed that the concert was a "blood sacrifice."

The 30-year-old played at Astroworld this year on a stage designed to look like the gates of hell, with fans entering through a giant sculpture of his mouth that has been compared to Hieronymus Bosch's renowned "Christ in Limbo" painting, which shows the "mouth of hell."

Many individuals have also pointed out that the festival's slogan, "See you on the other side," has not aged well in light of the deaths.

