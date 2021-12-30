After the second dose, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against Omicron, a severe illness.

According to two recent studies published on Thursday, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 booster may be much more successful at preventing serious infection from the Omicron type.

Researchers discovered that the Johnson & Johnson booster was able to prevent hospitalization by 85 percent for patients who contracted Omicron in a company-sponsored study done by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The SAMRC team said in a preprint release of their findings, “We noticed that vaccine effectiveness for hospitalization rose over time since booster dosage, from 63 percent to 84 percent and then 85 percent.”

“The SAMRC team concentrated on South African healthcare workers for this study because they were more directly exposed to Omicron when it became the dominant strain in the country.” The results of the trial were “encouraging,” according to Dr. Glenda Gray, president and CEO of the SAMRC, because they presented a strong case study of how effective the booster was against Omicron in a real-world scenario.

The Omicron was initially discovered around the end of November in South Africa, where experts have undertaken a variety of experiments on the virus’ contagiousness.

Johnson & Johnson also contributed to a second study conducted by experts at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to compare their booster injection to that of Pfizer-BioNTech.

The increase in antibodies in the weeks following a booster dose was similar to the levels delivered by the initial dose, according to this research. The Johnson & Johnson booster, on the other hand, raised the strength of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variety by 41 times. Pfizer’s vaccination, on the other hand, resulted in a 17-fold increase in these antibodies.

“Because the Omicron variety has changed from the initial SARS-CoV-2 strain, it’s important to know how effective current COVID-19 vaccinations are at protecting against severe disease,” said Dan Barouch, Director of BIDMC’s Center for Virology and Vaccine Research.

“A booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine resulted in a significant rise in both neutralizing antibodies and T-cells to Omicron,” says the study.

These findings hold particular potential in the fight against Omicron, which has grown in popularity in the United States since its discovery.

Omicron was discovered to bypass some of the defenses provided by conventional vaccines at first. Manufacturers' boosters, such as Pfizer's, were found to be effective at protecting.