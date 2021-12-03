After the ‘Rust’ tell-all, Alec Baldwin praises his wife for her support through “tough times.”

In a post shared hours after his interview about the horrific Rust shooting aired, Alec Baldwin thanked his wife for sticking by him through “difficult times.”

Baldwin recalled the events that led to the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his film after the actor was handed a gun on October 21 in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

Baldwin claimed that the gun he was holding—which he was unaware held live rounds—fired without him touching the button, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza during the emotional hour-long special.

Baldwin praised his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, on Instagram hours after the interview aired on Thursday, crediting her with giving him “a reason to live.”

He added beside a photo of himself holding one of his six children with his nine-year-old wife: “Regardless of what happens to me. Whatever I’m going through, I’m going to be okay. Whatever happens if I win or lose. Anything. No one can take away the joy and love you have bestowed upon me. @hilariabaldwin.

“These are difficult times. The world is filled with hatred vapors. You, on the other hand, have given me a cause to live. All I care about is our family and our lives together. There’s nothing else. That is something I owe to you.” The star’s wife expressed her support in an Instagram post days after the sad shooting, writing: “Halyna has a special place in my heart. Her partner. Her eldest child. Their loved ones and family. And then there’s Alec.

“‘There are no words,’ as the saying goes, because it is hard to explain the shock and sadness of such a horrific catastrophe. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.” In a post on her Instagram Story, the yoga instructor and podcaster also addressed how the incident had affected life at home with the couple’s young children.

“I’ve had to have some conversations with my older children recently, explaining recent events,” she tweeted on Wednesday, according to People. “You can only imagine how difficult it has been. The Child Mind Institute was essential in helping me. Anne, a friend of mine, encouraged me to contact them, and I’m grateful to her for that.

"Sometimes I just freeze, knowing I'm the adult, responsible for my family's well-being, but unsure of what to do.