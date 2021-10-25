After the Royals backed the Climate Summit, Prince William was dubbed a “hypocrite” on billboards.

In billboards aimed at delegates at COP26, Prince William has been labelled a climate change hypocrite due to his use of a private plane.

Republic, an anti-monarchy organisation, has launched an advertising campaign in an attempt to derail the royals’ efforts to promote themselves as climate change champions at the United Nations-sponsored conference.

From October 31 to November 1, President Joe Biden and other world leaders will meet in Glasgow for crucial talks on lowering carbon emissions.

The royal family will also be present to lend Britain a diplomatic boost when it hosts the summit.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are all anticipated to attend, despite the queen’s recent cancellation of activities based on physicians’ recommendations.

Delegates, on the other hand, may be met with billboards accusing Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, of being “hypocritical” for using helicopters and private jets.

The Republic’s chief executive, Graham Smith, told The Washington Newsday: “The royal family has joined the environmental bandwagon. It’s time for them to be called out on it.

“They’re meant to remain out of politics, but the environment is extremely political, not least because dealing with climate change and reducing carbon emissions comes at a cost, and who bears that cost is a significant topic.

“The most important point is that they are blatantly hypocritical. They go by helicopter and private plane at taxpayer expense on a regular basis, and they keep at least two dozen huge residences that are heated and manned all year, even if they only visit a few times a year.

During #COP26, these billboards will be up in Glasgow. By donating at https://t.co/BlAMjMyWZZ #EndTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/XU7alnonbo, you can help us get more billboards up around the UK. — Republic (@RepublicStaff) October 25, 2021 “The hypocrisy is glaring, and we’d like to call them out on it. They won’t be able to portray themselves as environmental heroes.

“If anything, it causes a great deal of harm.”

Since the 1970s, Prince Charles has campaigned for environmental causes, and both of his sons have carried on the tradition.

Prince William conducted his first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London, where each of the five winners received £1 million. This is a condensed version of the information.