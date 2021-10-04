After the release of the last season of ‘On My Block,’ a spin-off has been confirmed.

Monse (played by Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), and Jasmine (played by Sierra Capri) are no longer on the show (Jessica Marie Garcia). The good news is that an On My Block spin-off is in the works and will soon be available on Netflix. This page contains all of the information you’ll need regarding the next series.

The revelation of the On My Block spin-off was confirmed by Netflix on Twitter ahead of the Season 4 launch on Monday, October 4.

“We won’t be leaving this magnificent universe just yet,” the statement stated. I’m overjoyed to inform that the stories will continue in Freeridge, a spin-off of On My Block!”

The spin-off, titled Freeridge, is named after On My Block’s imaginary Los Angeles neighborhood.

In the On My Block universe, Freeridge will introduce a slew of new characters. According to Variety, there will be a new set of buddies “who may or may not have unleashed a fatal curse.” In addition, the spin-off will be more female-oriented.

The cast, characters, and plot of Freeridge are currently unknown, however the spin-off is unlikely to contain the original cast members since Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Cesar, and Jasmine graduated from high school and went their separate ways.

Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, as well as co-producer Jamie Uyeshiro and co-executive producer Jamie Dooner, will all return for the spin-off.

Lungerich will not be the showrunner for the spin-off, but Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft will.

Lauren Iungerich, creator of On My Block, stated in a statement, “Co-creating and running On My Block was and will always be a highlight of my life.”

"I am ecstatic to hand over the torch to my wonderful teammates Eddie and Jeremy, as well as the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro, who absolutely nailed it."