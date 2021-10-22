After the prop gun incident involving Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins has received a flood of tributes.

According to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was shot and killed after Alec Baldwin “discharged” a pretend gun on the set of their film, Rust.

Following the terrible event in which director Joel Souza was also injured, Hutchins, 42, died shortly after being transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday. Souza, 48, was taken to the hospital. On Friday morning, actress Frances Fisher, who plays Souza in the film, tweeted that Souza “texted me that he’s out of hospital.” “Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released,” a Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. There have been no arrests or charges made.” “Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western ‘Rust’ on October 21, 2021, when a 911 caller reported a shooting on the set,” the Sheriff’s Department continued.

“Two people were shot on the set of Rust, according to the sheriff’s office.” Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor [whose IMDB page states he is 63], shot Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, with a pretend handgun.

“Ms. Hutchins was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter, where she was pronounced dead by medical professionals. Mr. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center by EMS, where he is being treated for his injuries.

“This investigation is still ongoing.” This incident has not resulted in any charges being filed. Detectives are continuing to question witnesses.” As word of Hutchins’ death spread, a slew of celebrities and friends flocked to Twitter to express their disbelief and offer genuine condolences.

"Our sympathies go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on "Rust," according to a statement on Brandon Lee's official Twitter account. Lee was shot and mistakenly killed on the set of his film The Crow in 1993. On a movie set, no one should ever be killed with a gun. "End of story." Actor Joe Manganiello shared a photo of Hutchins alongside his recollections of working with her as the director of photography on his upcoming film 2020.