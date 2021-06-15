After the pardon, Kodak Black wishes Donald Trump a happy birthday.

Former US President Donald Trump has been wishing a happy 75th birthday by rapper Kodak Black.

The 24-year-old, whose actual name is Bill Kahan Kapri, took to social media to post photos of himself dressed in Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) gear.

A navy blue MAGA hat, which appeared to be signed by Trump, was also included with the outfit.

“#HappyBirthdayTrump #HappyBirthdayKodak #GeminiGang #FeelinPeachy Out Now,” Kapri said, using the occasion to promote his current hit “Feelin Peachy.”

Kapri, who was born in June, used the hashtag “Gemini Gang” to allude to his common astrological sign with the businessman. With red and blue heart emoticons, he followed the flood of hashtags.

Following his suspension from Twitter, Trump was unable to respond to the message.

The “Dirty K” singer’s post comes months after he was released from prison after his sentence was reduced.

On January 20, Trump’s final day as president of the United States, he pardoned a long list of people, including Kapri.

Kapri was serving a 46-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to illegally possessing numerous guns in 2019.

#HappyBirthdayTrump #HappyBirthdayKodak #GeminiGang #FeelinPeachy Out Now pic.twitter.com/nM9yB3MKr1 #HappyBirthdayTrump #HappyBirthdayKodak #GeminiGang #FeelinPeachy

— June 15, 2021, Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k)

On Twitter at the time, Kapri promised to donate $1 million to charity if the then-president would pardon him.

“If the President lets me go, I’m going to donate a million dollars to charity in the first year I’m out. That’s on Everything,” the tweet read. He deleted the tweet shortly after.

The White House statement cited his involvement with “numerous philanthropic efforts,” following news of his pardon.

It then referenced the star’s $50,000 donation to David Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which aims to help small business struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement also acknowledged the support Kapri garnered from fellow rap stars Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty.

The birthday post is not the first time he has thrown his support behind Trump online.

Following his release, he took to social media to publicly thank the politician.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” he wrote on January 20. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning. This is a brief summary.