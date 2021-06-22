After the January 6th riots, Capitol Rioter Anna Lloyd watched ‘Schindler’s List’ to educate herself.

While pleading for a probation sentence, an Indiana lady acknowledged to charges related to the Capitol attack and said she read literature and watched films like Schindler’s List to better understand how others were treated.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, is expected to enter a plea to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building in connection with the January 6 attack in Washington, D.C.

According to new court records, Morgan-defense Lloyd’s counsel, H. Heather Shaner, is asking for probation and 40 hours of community service in exchange for her guilty pleas to the misdemeanor charges, claiming that this is a just punishment for her actions.

Shaner claims in the Memorandum in Support of Probationary Sentence that Lloyd was “upset, contrite, and apologetic” as she realized the “damage and illegality” of what was happening after entering the Capitol building.

“Though she did not violate or destroy any property,” Shaner continues, “she realizes that her presence may have provided comfort to those who perpetrated acts of violence and destruction.”

Shaner stated she had “several political and ethical dialogues” with Morgan-Lloyd and even offered a reading list for her in another argument for her cause.

“To educate herself about ‘government policy’ against Native Americans, African Americans, and European Jews, she read Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, Just Mercy, and Schindler’s List,” Shaner added. “We talked about the books as well as an individual’s obligation when confronted with “wrong.”

“She makes no apologies for entering the United States Capitol and, in hindsight, would never have visited Washington in January 2021. She begs the Court not to put her in jail.”

Morgan-Lloyd stated in separate documents that she viewed Schindler’s List, Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Holocaust film, as well as other History Channel films such as Mudbound, Slavery by Another Name, and Burning Tulsa to learn about the Holocaust “see how other people in our nation live.

“I’ve learnt that, despite living in a beautiful country, things can always be better. “People of all races should feel as safe walking down the street as I do,” Morgan-Lloyd added.

Morgan-Lloyd, along with Dona Sue Bissey, a suspected QAnon follower who posted images of herself and Morgan-Lloyd, are accused of entering the Capitol during the attack. This is a condensed version of the information.