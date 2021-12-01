After the Hometown Dates, who did Michelle Young send home on ‘The Bachelorette’?

After this week, Michelle Young went on hometown dates with Brandon Jones, Joe Coleman, Nayte Olukoya, and Rodney Matthews, the Bachelorette Season 18 is down to its last stretch.

..

…Well, they’re still dubbed “hometown dates” in the ABC show’s parlance, but Michelle met all of her suitors’ families in Minneapolis this year, rather than in their respective hometowns. Though it is really a hometown date because it is the city where both she and Joe were born and raised.

Michelle held another rose ceremony in which she chose her last three after a series of dates in which she sat on a bench and tried to judge from the men’s mothers how ready they are for marriage.

Apple supporters, rejoice: you have finally gotten your vengeance.

Who did not return to The Bachelorette this week?

Only one suitor was turned down this week: Rodney Matthews, a 29-year-old sales representative from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Rodney, of course, was the man who showed up disguised as a red apple the first week, with the intention of becoming the apple being delivered to teacher Michelle. As far as Bachelorette opening gambits go, it was all excellent until he announced he was a Granny Smith apple, which are green, as almost everyone but Rodney knows.

(To be fair, eating isn’t Rodney’s strong suit: he confused pizza for lasagna in a later blind taste test.)

Men benefit from being on The Bachelorette in a variety of ways, including invitations to Bachelor in Paradise, influencer partnerships, and the possibility of being the next Bachelor. Rodney, on the other hand, got the added benefit of learning some interesting apple facts from Michelle! Michelle had some words for Rodney as he exited the show. She stated, ” “I need you to understand that you are enough just as you are. It’s just that in prior relationships, feelings moved more quickly.” Rodney stated in his departing interview: “I’ll never forget the times we spent together here. It’s excruciating. I suppose it wasn’t meant to be.” Who made it to The Bachelorette’s final three? This year’s final four was the first to have all people of color, and The Bachelorette Season 18 will be the first to feature an all-PoC final. The final three battle it out. This is a condensed version of the information.