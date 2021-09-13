After the governor refutes the claims, Rose McGowan posts an alleged email from Gavin Newsom’s wife.

With just days until the California gubernatorial recall election, Rose McGowan has publicly endorsed Larry Elder.

The actress also accused Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, of attempting to silence her about Harvey Weinstein while announcing she is no longer a “Hollywood democrat.”

In the upcoming election, Republican challenger Elder is aiming to unseat Newsom.

The charge was made for the first time on Thursday during an appearance on the political talk show The Rubin Report by the former Charmed star, who was a key role in the #MeToo movement.

In a lengthy Twitter discussion on September 12, she expanded on her assertions.

Siebel Newsom contacted McGowan in 2017, only months before The New York Times published an explosive piece documenting decades of sexual harassment allegations against the infamous Hollywood mogul.

Siebel Newsom, she claims, contacted her on behalf of Weinstein’s lawyer, David Boies.

McGowan told Dave Rubin on The Rubin Report, “So this woman, I don’t know, some blonde lady name with the last name of the Newsom, cold-calls me and says, “David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy.”

McGowan released what she believes is the email from Siebel Newsom as part of the lengthy Twitter discussion.

Some names have been deleted from the supposed email, which has been retyped onto an orange backdrop. McGowan hasn’t presented any other evidence that the email is genuine.

Part 4 of the Newsom Weinstein Connection – After Weinstein was publicly revealed, Jennifer Siebel Newsom joined a Weinstein victims’ group. She admits to making the phone call to Rose in the email, but she replaces the word “happy” with “heal.” Are you able to detect the deception? pic.twitter.com/HqCQC7J2qn

September 12, 2021 — RoseMcGowan (@rosemcgowan)

McGowan has been approached by this website and asked if she may post the complete, unedited claimed email.

The claims, according to a spokeswoman for Siebel Newsom, are a “total fiction.”

“It’s sad, but not surprising, that political opponents are making false accusations just days before the election. In a statement shared with This website, Jennifer’s spokesperson said, “Their limited correspondence has been strictly as fellow survivors of sexual assault and in Jennifer’s former capacity as the director of the Representation Project, an organization that fights limiting gender stereotypes and norms.”

