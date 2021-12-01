After the first case of Omicron was discovered in the United States, Fauci emphasized the importance of masks, vaccines, and boosters.

After the first case of the Omicron variety was found in the United States on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to be vaccinated, get booster doses, and wear masks.

During a White House news briefing on Wednesday, Fauci verified the case, which was first reported in California.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before the first case of Omicron was discovered in the United States,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s main medical adviser.

He continued, “We know what we need to do to ensure people’s safety. If you haven’t been vaccinated, be vaccinated; if you’ve been immunized for more than six months with an mRNA or two months with J&J, get boosted. And everything else we’ve discussed, such as getting your children vaccinated, masking in indoor crowded settings, and so on.” The person who tested positive had visited South Africa before returning to the United States on November 22. On November 29, they tested positive for the virus and are now self-quarantined. The person who was sick had been completely vaccinated but had not yet had a booster, according to Fauci.

Last week, the Omicron variety was discovered in South Africa, and it has now spread to more than 20 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the strain as a “very concerning” worldwide threat.

Scientists and health officials are still trying to figure out whether Omicron spreads faster, causes more severe sickness, or is immune to present vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna both stated that if additional vaccines are needed to tackle the variation, they are already in the works.

Fauci, on the other hand, recommended the public not to wait and to receive any available booster shot as soon as possible.

“It’s possible that we won’t require a variant-specific boost. We’re planning for the potential that a variant-specific booster will be required “He stated this on Wednesday. “People make the mistake of saying, “Let me wait and see if we get one.” If you’re eligible for boosting, take advantage of it immediately away.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.