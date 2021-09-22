After the Duke accepts service in the Epstein case, what’s next for Prince Andrew’s rape lawsuit?

After weeks of fruitless efforts at service, Prince Andrew’s rape lawsuit has finally caught up with him, and he must now react to the claims.

Virginia Giuffre appears to be preparing to sue Prince Andrew 20 years after court records claim he raped her in London and ten years after the controversy first surfaced in the British press.

Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell groomed and abused the former Florida resident when she was just 17 years old, according to the former Florida resident, who has since emigrated to Australia.

She was taken to London to see Queen Elizabeth II’s son and forced to have intercourse with him, fearing bodily harm or death if she refused, according to the claim.

The charges were made in a civil complaint filed in New York against Prince Andrew, and a spokeswoman for the duke told This website that the case has now been served.

He now has 21 days to react to the claims, or the court will automatically rule against him. Judge Lewis Kaplan, on the other hand, may be able to grant him an extension.

Andrew Brettler, the prince’s lawyer, told the court on September 13 that he believed the action was “baseless” and that the next battle may be over a historic case involving Giuffre and Epstein.

Giuffre, according to the attorney, signed a settlement agreement that released Andrew and others from liability.

The document in question is currently sealed, and Alan Dershowitz’s plea for its release was denied by a judge.

“Mr. Dershowitz seeks this relief ‘as a matter of professional ethics’ to fulfill his ‘professional obligation’ to ensure that Ms. Giuffre cannot assert claims in another lawsuit that Mr. Dershowitz believes are barred based on his reading of a settlement agreement,” said Manhattan Judge Loretta A. Preska.

“To the best of the Court’s knowledge, Mr. Dershowitz has not been appointed as a roving ethics monitor,” she noted. The Court does highlight, however, that parties with standing in this case, such as Ms. Giuffre and maybe Prince Andrew, who has yet to be heard, may seek to have the protective order lifted for good reason.”

According to Preska, Prince Andrew is “expected to seek to secure the settlement agreement” through his own lawsuit, using a procedure known as “discovery,” in which lawyers request information from the opposing side. This is a condensed version of the information.