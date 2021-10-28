After the death of ‘Rust,’ an L.A. City Councilman wants to ban live guns off TV and movie sets.

Following a deadly shooting on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico, a Los Angeles city councilman is seeking legislation that would prohibit the use of live firearms on Hollywood sets.

According to Deadline Hollywood, L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz introduced the resolution on Wednesday. He claimed that situations like the Rust tragedy might have a long-term negative impact on people’s life and inflict irreparable damage.

“While movies can be persuasive and incredibly realistic,” Koretz stated during a municipal council meeting, “they are supposed to be make-believe.” “A single gun accident, let alone a fatality, like the one on the Rust set and the ones that killed Brandon Lee and Jon-Erik Hexum, destroys not only the lives of the victims and their families, but also the lives of the other actors and crew who are forever burdened with the emotional trauma of preventable accidents.” “The clear solution is to remove real firearms and ammunition off television and film sets to eliminate all chance of human mistake in weapon handling so that immaculate control and limits ensure that these kinds of incidents never happen again,” Koretz concluded.

The uproar began when actor Alec Baldwin, who was slated to portray the lead in Rust, accidentally discharged a replica handgun on set that was loaded. Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer, was killed by the missile, which also injured director Joel Souza.

Authorities in New Mexico said they found “500 rounds of ammunition… a combination of blanks, dummy rounds, and what we are suspecting are live rounds” after searching the set, including a live bullet recovered from Souza’s shoulder.

Despite the fact that no criminal charges have been filed, a number of issues involving prop masters and crew members on set have been discovered.

The film’s producers have come under fire for allegedly using non-union workers after a number of crew members walked off the site in protest over safety concerns. The hirings were deemed “inexcusable” by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). The replacement crew was apparently unaware of the prop weapons’ origin, and neither first assistant director David Halls nor the on-set armorer were aware that the weapon was loaded.

