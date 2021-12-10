After the death of Mexican actress Carmen Salinas at the age of 82, tributes have poured in.

Her family announced that the renowned actress and key figure in the Mexican entertainment business died after a stroke that put her in a coma.

“Have mercy on us and on the entire world for his painful desire,” Salinas’ family said in a statement posted to her Twitter account.

The following is a translation of the statement from Spanish: “We regret to inform you that Carmen Salinas, a well-known actress, died today, December 9, 2021. Funeral service information will be supplied later.” Carmen Salinas (@CarmenSalinasLo) December 10, 2021 pic.twitter.com/UdUlvgJCPo Gustavo Briones, her nephew, verified on Thursday that Salinas was in intensive care.

Mara Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, her daughter, paid tribute to her mother on a Mexican radio station after her death.

“I managed to see my mother alive, and I told her that if she had to leave, she would go in peace, that she would meet my little brother Pedrito and my uncle Chato, that she didn’t worry about anyone here, and that she left calmly,” she told hosts Mara Antonieta Collins and Ral González, according to CVBJ.

“No one will forget her,” she said, adding that her mother would want to be remembered as “a magnificent woman, like a great artist, a great friend, a great sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nobody will forget her, and my tiny mother will always be there” in movies and novels.

On social media, a number of individuals are paying tribute to the late comedian, politician, and theatrical entrepreneur.

On social media, a number of individuals are paying tribute to the late comedian, politician, and theatrical entrepreneur.

"Today, we have to say goodbye to a woman who made history in Mexico on television and film," actor Eugenio Derbez remarked. "Her charisma lit up any room she entered, and that is how I will remember her. I send my heartfelt sympathies to his family."