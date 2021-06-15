After the death of ‘Gone Girl’ star Lisa Banes, tributes poured in.

Actress Lisa Banes died on Monday at the age of 65, and tributes have poured in.

The Hollywood actress was best known for her appearances in Gone Girl, in which she co-starred with Ben Affleck, and Cocktail, in which she co-starred with Tom Cruise.

She had been in a hospital since a hit-and-run event on June 4 when she was reportedly struck by someone on an electric scooter or bike while walking along a street in New York City.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, a spokesman for the renowned actress confirmed the news.

“She was a woman of tremendous passion, love, and generosity, dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of the camera, and especially to her wife, family, and friends,” according to the statement. “We were extremely fortunate to have her in our lives.”

As word of the actress’ death spread on social media, tributes poured in, with Seth MacFarlane, Banes’ The Orville co-star, among those praising her “magnetism.”

In a Twitter tribute, he began by noting that he was “very grieved” by the news of her death.

“This past year, we had the excellent privilege to work with her on The Orville,” he added. “Her unwavering compassion and graciousness toward all of us were only equaled by her stage presence, charm, competence, and talent. “A terrible loss…”

Jill Sobule, the singer-songwriter behind “I Kissed A Girl,” uploaded a snapshot of the two surrounded by books.

“I was just busted. Lisa Banes was “magnificent, humorous, and big-hearted,” she said, “always helping me get through the tough moments.” “She was so well-liked by so many people.”

Fans also paid their respects to the star with testimonies of their own.

User @illicitjmo wrote: “rest in peace dear Lisa Banes you were a marvelous Lady Tremaine on Once Upon a Time and you will be deeply missed. All my thoughts to her wife, family and loved ones.”

