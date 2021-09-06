After the creator claims that trolls reported him, puppies dressed as pandas go viral.

Despite the creator’s content being reported numerous times, a video of some cute white fluffy dogs disguised as pandas has gone popular online.

Two dogs disguised as pandas approach towards the camera in the video, which was published to TikTok by a spoof account called PC Penhale, which is based on a character from the British TV series Doc Martin.

The film is set in an office, and the little dogs have panda hoods over their fuzzy ears and black material on their front legs, with little artificial limbs dangling from their necks.

One of these arms is holding a green fabric that resembles a bamboo shoot.

“My films are getting reported by Karens and trolls,” the text overlaid on the video reads. Let’s see if you can discover something wrong with this.”

“#dogs #cute #funny #puppies #fyp #foryou #viral #tiktok,” PC Penhale captioned the video.

The video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on September 5, with over 1.8 million views and over 101,100 likes.

More than 3,100 comments have been placed beneath the video, with many individuals speculating as to why the tape was released.

#dogs #cute #funny #puppies #fyp #foryou #viral #tiktok @pcpenhale#dogs #cute #funny #puppies #fyp #foryou #viral #tiktok

[DJ FLe – Minisiren Remix] Banana (feat. Shaggy) – Conkarah

“I love those outfits, totally too cute,” remarked GFBaker575, a TikTok user.

“The problem is that pandas are an endangered species and shouldn’t be running around your office!” Rebecca Partaik added. [emoji of a laughing face]”

“Why on earth would somebody report this [laughing-face] that is so adorable!!!!,” Cristina wondered.

“I have Jack Russells, and they are cute and a little crazy, but these small puppies are just beautiful, how can anyone complain 100 percent adorable,” Johnmcfeb65 explained.

“Karen: Omg you have no muzzle on your dog, and it’s at the wrong place!” wrote user9265918803382. Omg.”

“Beautiful,” Debra explained. I discovered a flaw… There’s not enough of it.”

“I’ve never wanted to borrow someone’s puppy as much as I do right now,” Jonallday said.

“Lol so cute,” Julz typed. Maybe they’re reporting it because it’s too cute.”

Despite the fact that many people clearly regard pets costumed as pandas to be. This is a condensed version of the information.