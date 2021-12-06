After the Christmas meal, nearly 70 vaccinated hospital workers test positive for COVID.

According to local media reports, more than 50 hospital personnel in Spain tested positive with COVID-19 after eating a Christmas feast.

More than 170 health workers from Málaga’s Regional University Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit attended the meal, with at least 68 persons later testing positive for COVID-19, according to local media outlet Sur, however health officials had only confirmed 22 of these cases as of Sunday.

All of the professionals had received all of their vaccinations, including booster doses. Although a few individuals have reported modest symptoms, the majority of those who tested positive are asymptomatic.

Following the discovery of COVID-19 infections as a result of the lunch, the hospital’s management decided to test everyone involved. Those who tested positive were required to isolate for ten days and not return to work at the ICU until a PCR test revealed a negative result.

The outage, along with the fact that Monday is a national holiday in Spain, has reportedly caused the hospital to call in emergency workers to maintain appropriate services in the ICU, according to Carlos Bueno, a union delegate for the hospital from the Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT).

“Unforeseen incidents like this happen all the time, especially when they happen in the middle of a [period]when a large portion of the crew is on vacation. “Health professionals have provided 100 percent during this pandemic and have covered each other when it was necessary without complaint, and they will continue to do so,” Bueno said.

The health personnel who attended the Christmas feast had all completed an antigen test before the event, according to Sur.

"I know that those who attended the event took precautions, but the virus is still around, and you should not relax your guard," Bueno stated. "It is imperative to maintain a safe distance.