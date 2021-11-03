After the CDC gave the the light, a Connecticut hospital gave COVID vaccine to seven children.

The Associated Press reported that a hospital in Connecticut gave COVID-19 injections to seven children just minutes after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized off on kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccinated children, the most of whom were children of Hartford Hospital workers, were on standby for the CDC to declare its approval, according to Eric Arlia, senior pharmacy director for Hartford HealthCare in Connecticut.

“It seems like another crucial step toward our goal of vaccinating as many people as possible and putting a stop to the pandemic,” Arlia said.

Three more youngsters were vaccinated at Hartford Hospital on Wednesday morning. According to the Associated Press, footage from local media showed one girl clamping her eyes shut as she was injected, a tiny boy scarcely flinching, and other children celebrating as they waited for the shot.

After CDC experts submitted their advice and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky authorized the shots, the lesser dosages of Pfizer’s vaccine for toddlers were pushed past their two final hurdles Tuesday.

The decision is a big step forward in America’s immunization program, since children aged 5 to 11 will be able to begin receiving vaccinations more than 18 months after the outbreak began.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Mackenzie Olson, 10, took off her black leather jacket and rolled up her sleeve in front of her mother at a Decatur, Georgia, pediatrician’s office on Wednesday.

“I see my pals, but not in the way that I would like. I want to embrace them, play games with them that we don’t usually get to play, and spend time with them “Mackenzie remarked after having her shot at the Children’s Medical Group facility, “I’m going to have a pillow fight with my best buddy.”

Pediatricians’ offices and hospitals began inoculating children after the federal government promised enough vaccine to protect the country’s 28 million youngsters in this age range, with schools, pharmacies, and other locations planning to follow suit in the coming days.

At Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., Brian Giglio, 40, of Alexandria, Virginia, brought his 8-year-old son, Carter, for vaccination. Because the youngster has Type 1 diabetes, he is at danger of problems if he becomes infected.

“Carter is the final member of our group. This is a condensed version of the information.