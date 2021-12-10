After the Biden Rule was blocked, Mississippi’s public universities withdrew their vaccination mandates.

Four public institutions in Mississippi are no longer mandating their employees to be vaccinated after a federal judge in Georgia halted President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for government contractors on Tuesday.

The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, the University of Southern Mississippi, and Jackson State University, which have a total of nearly 120 federal contracts worth more than $271 million, notified the Associated Press on Friday that their mandates are no longer required.

Workers who work on government contracts were obliged to acquire a COVID vaccine by December 8, which was then extended to January 4, unless they qualified for a medical, religious, or disability exemption, according to the order, which was issued on September 9.

According to Mississippi Valley State University spokesperson Donell Maxie, four other universities in the state—Mississippi University for Women, Alcorn State University, Delta State University, and Mississippi Valley State University—never had a vaccine mandate for employees because they have no connection to the federal contracts involved in the order.

The Mississippi Board of Trustees for Institutions of Higher Learning voted in September to prohibit public colleges from forcing vaccinations for any students or staff unless they work in medicine, such as at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The board of trustees decided 9-3 on October 25 to enforce the order at the relevant colleges, assuming it was not stayed, delayed, or withdrawn outright.

In response to a lawsuit from several states and federal contractors, including the Associated Builders and Contractors Incorporated, which does work across the country, U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker issued the injunction that stayed the order this week, allowing the order to be temporarily nullified across the country.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce commended the thousands of employees who “mobilized rapidly” to submit their vaccination cards or exemption requests for evaluation before the January 4 deadline in a letter to staff announcing the suspension of the University of Mississippi’s employee vaccine mandate. According to him, the university continues to encourage all staff to be vaccinated.

“While this move keeps the obligation in place, the benefits of vaccination are obvious,” he added.

He said that the university will keep an eye on any further developments in the legislation, such as any appeals of the Georgia decision and other issues. This is a condensed version of the information.