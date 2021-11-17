After the backlash from the first season, ‘Tiger King 2′ uses male pronouns for Saff Saffery.

Tiger King 2 may claim to be the continuation of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s adventures, but in many respects, the second season is more about how the first season was received. It also corrects what some considered as the season’s biggest flaw: the way it addressed Saff Saffery. The new episodes devote a lot of time on the armchair detectives who, after viewing the first season, took up the issue of Don Lewis’ disappearance, as well as Joe Exotic’s quest to get a presidential pardon from fellow reality TV star Donald Trump. The show also appears to have heeded one of the first season’s criticisms.

Saff Saffery was a previous employee of Joe Exotic who lost his arm after being attacked by a tiger in the first Tiger King. They may not have realized Saffery is a transsexual man after viewing those programs.

The fact that the video utilizes she/her pronouns to describe him and uses what the transgender community refers to as his “deadname” (the name given to him at birth) throughout may have fooled viewers. On social media, transgender persons and allies were outraged by Saffery’s misgendering in the first season. Netflix did not openly address the outrage when season 2 was released, but they did do one critical thing.

Saff Saffery’s proper pronouns are used in Tiger King 2.

In the opening episode of Tiger King season 2, Saffery makes only a brief appearance. However, when he does appear a few minutes later, it is under the name Saff Saffery, which he uses.

He/him pronouns are used when someone talks about him in a later moment. That scene occurs around 31:12 in episode 1 when Joshua Dial, Joe Exotic’s former campaign manager, discusses some of the events from the first season. “Wherever Joe went, he left a wake of anguish, agony, and suffering…Saff,” Dial recounts of the Saff being attacked by a tiger. Saff had his arm amputated.” What did Saff have to say about being gendered incorrectly? In an interview with Esquire, Saffery seemed unconcerned about the name he was given or the pronouns he was given. “I don’t care if they call me woman; I don’t care if they call me he,” he stated. This is a condensed version of the information.