After the audience’s revelation, Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ reunion causes concern.

Matthew Perry’s admission that he was nervous when filming Friends in front of a live studio audience has inspired outpourings of sympathy for the actor, who has previously spoken openly about his substance misuse struggles.

Perry’s more solemn confession about the pressures of playing Chandler Bing was among the many wonderful disclosures on Friends: The Reunion, which aired on HBO Max on Thursday.

Perry, 51, described how the ensemble would act out episodes in front of a live studio audience so that the authors could make changes to stories or jokes that didn’t work.

The fear of the audience not laughing when he spoke one of his jokes was terrible for him.

During the reunion, he stated, “I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh.” “It’s not healthy, to be sure, but every now and then I’d utter a line and they wouldn’t laugh, and I’d sweat and go into convulsions if I didn’t get the laugh I expected. I’d have a nervous breakdown.”

Lisa Kudrow, who plays Phoebe, said he never told the rest of the actors he was depressed, and Perry added that he “felt like that every single night.”

At the height of the show’s fame, the Chandler Bing star admitted to having “a serious problem with drink and pharmaceuticals.”

Due to substance misuse concerns, he stated in 2016 that he “couldn’t recall” filming multiple seasons of the show.

“At the time, I was a touch out of itâ€”somewhere between seasons three and six, “He told BBC Radio 2 about it.

Perry told People in 2013 about the turning point in his life when he chose to pursue sobriety.

He subsequently said, “The interesting reason that I can now be so helpful to people is that I screwed up so often.” It’s reassuring for people to know that someone who formerly suffered in life is no longer struggling.”

Perry’s disclosure about how he felt during the show moved viewers.

“It’s interesting that Matthew Perry was so worried about not being funny yet he was the one who made us all laugh the most, and he was behind a lot of Chandler’s. This is a condensed version of the information.