After the AstroWorld tragedy, Travis Scott’s BetterHelp offer was dubbed “exploitative.”

Following the catastrophic crush at his AstroWorld concert in Texas last Friday, Travis Scott is facing further backlash for promising AstroWorld attendees one free month of therapy.

For the program, Scott, 30, has teamed up with BetterHelp, an online counseling service. Fans, on the other hand, are not pleased with the change, with many calling it “offensive” and “inadequate” on social media.

On Monday, the “Goosebumps” rapper announced his cooperation with BetterHelp and affirmed that he will cover the victims’ burial fees.

“Travis is continuing to speak with the mayor of Houston, law police, and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those impacted,” according to the statement.

“This is the first of many measures Travis intends to do as part of his personal promise to help people who have been affected through their grief and healing.”

BetterHelp is a web-based counseling service.

Astroworld organizers have also guaranteed that all ticket holders would receive a full refund. The NRG Park stadium in Houston, Texas, was said to be packed with 50,000 spectators.

The BetterHelp effort, on the other hand, has received a lot of backlash on the internet.”

Wagatwe Wanjuki, an activist, tweeted, "This is so s*****." "Betterhelp does not provide proper trauma treatment; it underpays therapists and collects data. And a month is insignificant." "Did we just go from a tragedy to a BetterHelp brand partnership?" asked YouTuber Anthony Fantano. Phillip mocked Scott in a stinging attack of the BetterHelp offer: "Hi, I'm Travis Scott, and I'm largely responsible for the death of 8 people and the trauma of hundreds. That's why, this month, I'm teaming up with BetterHelp to sell your information to third parties so they can target you with adverts in the hopes that you'll spend money while you're depressed."