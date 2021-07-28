‘After the Altar, Love Is Blind’: What We Learned from the Reunion and Who Is Still Together

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is now available to watch on Netflix. The Love is Blind cast reunites in three separate episodes to commemorate the two-year anniversary of Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, as well as Matt Barnett and Amber Pike.

Since the premiere of Love is Blind in early 2020, the Hamiltons and the Barnetts are the only two couples still officially together. The show saw 30 men and women speed-date for ten days, getting to know each other but never seeing each other during their dates.

So, two years later, what happens when all of the finalists are reunited in the same location?

Part 1: After Two Years

Part one of the Love is Blind: After the Altar reunion followed each of the contestants as individuals and as couples who are still together.

Lauren and Cameron, as well as Matt and Amber, are still happily married.

Damian Powers and Giannina Milady Gibelli have been dating for the past two years, but their relationship appears to be unofficial.

Damian and Giannina’s romance began on shaky ground after Damien turned her down at the altar. Two years later, the couple appears to be taking things carefully, but no one knows why.

When Damien questioned his buddy Francesca Farago from Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle about the reunion party that Giannina was also attending, it was one of the most jaw-dropping moments of part one.

Francesca inquired about their relationship status and was told that she would be attending as his date or as a friend, to which Damien replied, “We will go as friends and see where the night goes.”

Damien and Francesca were photographed by paparazzi joining arms at Eveleigh, a Los Angeles restaurant, just months before their reconciliation.

Damian insisted they were “not dating or romantically involved but remain friends” in a statement to E! News.

He claimed that he and Jessica had been out to dinner with friends and that they shared the same attorney. Jessica had grabbed his arm “in an attempt to conceal herself from the photographers as [their]entire group piled into the car,” he claimed.

Mark Cuevas and his family were revealed elsewhere in the first episode.