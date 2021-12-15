After that mic malfunction, what song did Ed Sheeran perform on ‘The Voice’?

Despite initial technical issues, Ed Sheeran stole the night during The Voice live finals 2021.

He was one of many big-name musical guests on the evening that saw Girl Named Tom declared Season 21 victors, ensuring coach Kelly Clarkson’s second win.

Sheeran had previously served as a Mega Mentor on Season 21 of The Voice, and while his performance ultimately wowed the audience, he was plagued by the problems of live television when it appeared that he’d been given faulty equipment.

What happened during Ed Sheeran’s performance on The Voice?

During the live performance, Sheeran sang his new song “Shivers,” however this rendition of the song seemed to be considerably lengthier than the original.

Sheeran was creating his own background sounds with his guitar, keyboard, and loop pedal for the song, thus he had to generate beats that a backing back would normally create. Sheeran appeared to start singing the lyrics to his song into a broken microphone during one section. Regardless, the studio audience cheered him on, but no one could hear what he was singing.

It’s possible he was singing into the mike to record some background vocals that would appear later in the song, but we didn’t hear anything like that.

He eventually swapped microphones and began the song with “I took an arrow to the heart,” the opening phrase. This began at 1’36 into the song, although the opening line of “Shivers” generally begins around 0’20.

Who else took the stage at The Voice’s grand finale?

During the live finals of The Voice 2021, Sheeran wasn’t the only major figure performing for the nation.

Kelly Clarkson played “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” with two of her fellow coaches before winning with Girl Named Tom. Ariana Grande performed her new song “Don’t Look Up” with Kid Cudi, while John Legend sang “Hallelujah” with Carrie Underwood.

“Universe” was also sung by Coldplay and a holographic BTS, while “Fancy Like” was performed by Walker Hayes. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” was performed by Tori Kelly, Keke Palmer, and the top 13 acts from The Voice Season 21. Jennifer Lopez performed “On My Way” alongside Lukas Nelson, and Alicia Keys also attended. This is a condensed version of the information.