After tenants fall behind on rent, an enraged landlord ‘locks the gate with a snake.’

After renters fell late on their rent, a frustrated landlord locked the gate to his property with a snake, giving new meaning to the phrase “throwing a hissy fit.”

The incident occurred in the Kenyan town of Kitui, and was initially reported after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko shared a photo of the gate on Facebook.

A medium-sized green snake can be seen wrapped around the lock of an orange-colored gate in the photo.

The landlord wrapped the snake around the lock “after renters failed to clear September and October rent arrears,” Sonko said with the photo.

On Facebook, Sonko’s post has received nearly 10,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, with supporters divided over the property owner’s drastic stance.

The snake’s rights had been “infringed” by the landlord’s conduct, according to Samson Robinson, and the incident would “tarnish” Kitui’s internet reputation, according to Julius Munywoki.

Mwalimu Edwn Anton, on the other hand, believed that if the snake lock was put to the test, it would fail.

“This sort of snake rarely bites, and if it does, it has no venom, making it completely harmless,” he wrote. “Just take it out and toss it away,” says the narrator. Others, such as Humble Boyie, called the image “nonsense,” while Timothy Mwetu claimed it was “edited propaganda” meant to harm Kenya’s image.

According to Naija News, the landlord responsible for the snake’s use has been identified as Samuel Kioko, who lives in Kitui’s Kunda Kindu neighborhood.

After they left for work one morning, they say Kioko “subtly placed” the snake on the door.

Although the snake was not tethered to the gate, news of its arrival quickly spread, with an image of the snake being posted by Donald Z. Ngeno, a self-described “policy and development influencer” located in Nairobi.

Sonko, Ngeno, and the Nairobi City Council have all been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

On the internet, snakes are a perpetual source of dread and curiosity.

A terrifying reptile video came to an end in October. This is a condensed version of the information.