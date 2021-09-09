After taking fentanyl-laced cocaine, Kate Quigley is ‘recovering slowly.’

Kate Quigley has verified that she is “on the mend” after being hospitalized for consuming fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three other people.

After attending a Los Angeles party on September 3, when the infected batch of the medication was eaten by some partygoers, including comic writer Fuquan Johnson, who ultimately died, the comedian was sent to the hospital. Quigley was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Quigley, 39, responded to a tweet from her friend and fellow comedian Jamie Kennedy wishing her a speedy recovery by saying she was “on the mend.”

“Working hard to get back to life!!!!” Quigley reacted to a number of tweets, telling another well-wisher.

She tweeted to another acquaintance that she was still in the hospital, saying, “I’m going to be ok.” Still in the hospital, making sluggish progress. Thank you to everyone that has gotten in touch!!! It has made a significant difference. Truly.”

Following the sad events, the model and comedian issued a statement on Twitter, informing fans and friends on her condition and recuperation.

“Hello there, love bugs. – She tweeted, “I’ve been off my phone for a couple days and will probably be for a while.” “Physically and mentally, I’m still recovering. However, reading all of your encouraging notes has made me cry for the past two weeks. Thank you very much. Thank you so much for your love and support. You have no idea how much it means to me.”

September 9, 2021 — KTE IGEY (@KateQFunny)

Following the party, Johnson, 42, and Enrico Colangeli, 48, died of suspected drug overdoses in the Venice Beach neighborhood of the city. Natalie Williamson, 33, died as well; she was a comedian and Quigley’s intimate friend.

According to TMZ, the LAPD is investigating the event, although there is currently no indication of foul play in the fatalities. Authorities are unsure who supplied the cocaine at the gathering, according to the publication.

