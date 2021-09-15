After swallowing magnets for a TikTok challenge, a 9-year-old boy comes dangerously close to death.

His mother has cautioned that a 9-year-old son nearly died in hospital after swallowing magnets while attempting to follow a TikTok challenge.

On September 7, Jack McGeoch, of Borestone, Scotland, was taken to hospital with abdominal pain and vomiting.

Carolann McGeoch, his mother, has shared his tale in the hopes of preventing others from going through the same tragedy.

She said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the child’s scan the next day revealed “something was blocking his gut.”

“After a little pushing to discover the truth, Jack revealed that he had ingested these,” she added, beside a photo of magnetic balls and her kid in the hospital.

McGeoch was advised “that the damage these magnets might do could be so extreme that he might not pull through” as her “funny, outgoing, healthy” toddler was scheduled for emergency surgery.

Her son has “lost his appendix, small bowel, and 30cm of his large bowel” as a result of mimicking TikTok videos “encouraging kids to do tricks with these [magnets],” she claimed.

Despite the fact that it is unclear which video the little child attempted, the post stated that it was “all owing to a TikTok challenge.”

On the app, there’s a new trend of putting magnetic balls on either side of your tongue to make it look like you have a tongue piercing.

Carolann McGeoch and TikTok have been asked for comment by this publication.

“Jack is lucky to be alive, but if his experience helps prevent future kids from going through what he went through, then I will do everything I can to get the news out there,” she wrote.

“Jack is still exclusively on fluids, unable to walk unassisted, and all around not the wee kid he was a week ago,” McGeoch said five days after the operation.

“Surgeons are battling tooth and nail to have these magnets outlawed because of the harm they can cause.”

McGeoch asked the school to “organize an assembly for all pupils to expose the risks of these magnets,” according to her post.

“There are videos all over social media urging youngsters to do tricks with these, but what the videos don’t tell is that those tiny bitty magnets are ultimately what the videos are about. This is a condensed version of the information.