After suffering from blood clots, a woman was told that having a baby could kill her.

A 36-year-old woman has discovered that if she gets pregnant, a blood clot she had 13 years ago could kill her.

Robyne Toseland, from Cambridge in eastern England, was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism when she was 23 years old. A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that forms in a blood vessel and spreads to the lungs.

Doctors have now warned Toseland that the damage caused by the blood clot may make pregnancy “very risky.” The woman and her husband were heartbroken by the news.

“I always believed I’d get married and then have kids,” she told The Mirror on October 27. “But it’s quite doubtful that Carl and I would be able to have a baby today.”

She believes that sharing her story would help people understand the devastating effects blood clots can have on people of all ages.

“I really don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through,” she added. “I’m grateful to be alive, but the blood clots have completely devastated my life in many ways.”

Toseland discovered the clot in 2008, when she began to have problems breathing, and told her tale to commemorate World Thrombosis Day earlier this month.

She described how walking down a set of stairs “felt like an elephant was lying on my chest.” “I looked everywhere for my asthma inhaler.” She was rushed to the hospital as her condition worsened, where she was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism and a severely enlarged heart.

“I was put on blood thinners and had heart monitors attached to me.” Toseland described the encounter as “extremely weird.” She was left struggling for her life, as doctors warned her loved ones to expect the worst.

Her condition improved once she was given warfarin, a blood thinner. The clots had shrunk to scar tissue after two weeks in the hospital.

“They told me it would take a long time to heal when I left the hospital, but nothing could have prepared me for the reality,” she said.

“I expected it to take a few months, but my recuperation has consumed my entire life since then.”

