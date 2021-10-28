After students’mimicked’ a Netflix show during recess, the school district has banned all things ‘Squid Game.’

Without a doubt, the release of Squid Game on Netflix last month took the world by storm—but some are concerned that young children may be harmed as a result of their exposure to the violent show.

To alleviate these fears, one school district in upstate New York has taken matters into its own hands and banned all forms of Squid Game from its elementary school campuses.

It’s not the first time that parents and educators have expressed their dissatisfaction with the South Korean drama. Following repeated complaints of children reenacting sequences from the program, UK officials cautioned parents to “be careful” earlier this month.

The notification stated, “We strongly advise children not to watch Squid Game.” “The show is highly explicit and contains a lot of violence.” Indeed, the series is known for its depictions of horrific, violent renditions of common children’s schoolyard games.

According to CNYCentral, the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District in Manlius, New York has banned the series from all three of its elementary campuses. The change is said to be in response to pupils “mimicking” portions of the performance during break.

Students will not be permitted to duplicate or play any of the games featured in Squid Game in the future, nor will they be permitted to dress up as any of the iconic characters for the approaching Halloween holiday.

The new policy was communicated to parents through email by the principals of each of the three schools. According to CNYCentral, the administrator of Mott Road Elementary School said in an email, “We have seen that some children at recess have been playing a version of the squid game that is meant for mature audiences, ages 16 and older.”

"It is unacceptable for recess play or discussion at school due to worries about the game's potential for violence," he stated. "In addition, due to the potential violent message associated with the costume, a Halloween costume from this show does not meet our school costume criteria." Dr. Craig Tice, the superintendent of the school district, echoed this sentiment in a statement to The Washington Newsday: "Each October, our elementary principals remind our families about our Halloween costume guidelines, namely that no items that can be interpreted as weapons, such as toy swords or guns, should be brought to school, and that costumes should not be.