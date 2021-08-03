After spotting four telltale signs in a photo, a woman catches a cheating man.

A lady received praise on social media after identifying a number of subtle characteristics in a photo sent to her by a man she was seeing that proved he was two-timing her.

Kayla Paeth used TikTok to relay the devastating evidence of his alleged treachery, which began when he emailed her a snapshot of himself cooking.

At first glance, the image of two frying pans of food slowly cooking on an oven top was innocent enough, but Kayla knew otherwise.

The video quickly moved away from his culinary skills and toward something Kayla had noticed in the background, with the remark “Got to do better my boy.”

She emphasized four clear signals that all was not as it seemed by zooming in on the mirrored stove’s reflection.

Viewers were shown a clearly visible female hand in the reflection, complete with a set of false nails, as the video progressed.

When Kayla pointed out that the mysterious hand was also wearing a rose gold Apple watch, bracelets, and a ring, her suspicions were reinforced.

Kayla received acclaim from her online admirers for exhibiting some amazing investigative skills, even if it was merely consolation.

“I wouldn’t have noticed,” one user, vinniecanfight, said.

Another user, user184752, had a question that needed to be answered: “Wait, I’m confused. Did she take the picture and then he emailed it?”

Kayla, on the other hand, was delighted to explain: “Based on the angle of the picture, she had to be standing to his left while he snapped it.” “I just gave it a shot.”

Some people believed it was just a simple misunderstanding.

Camasteal wrote, “Perhaps a sister or a friend.”

That couldn’t possibly be the case, Kayla said.

She said, “I could tell it wasn’t her because he and his sister are African Americans.”

“When I asked who it was, he said it should have been you.”

Despite the grief, Kayla received a lot of help on TikTok.

chewieandmexioxo wrote, “GORL, I’m sorry.”

ayylish6 added, “Thank you NEXT.”

She's also become a viral sensation as a result of her video.