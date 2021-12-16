After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland wants to start a family—’I Love Kids.’

Tom Holland is already looking to a future away from the big screen, with his latest film hitting theaters after considerable anticipation.

The 25-year-old actor, who has long been linked to his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, claimed that after several years of focusing on his job, he now wants to focus on personal ambitions.

“I’ve been so focused on my profession for the last six years,” the British actor told People. “I’d like to take a break and concentrate on starting a family and finding out what I want to do after this.” “I adore children. I can’t wait to be a father—I can and will wait, but I can’t!” Holland continued. “Whenever I go to a wedding or a celebration, I always hang out at the kids’ table.”

“My father has always been a fantastic role model for me. That’s something I believe I’ve picked up from him. So, if I weren’t an actor, I guess I’d be a primary school teacher or something along those lines.” Holland has noted that while he isn’t ready to say goodbye to his superhero persona yet, he recognizes that it may be time to pass the torch. His current film is the third and final Spider-Man picture he has starred in.

Holland, who first played Spider-Man in 2015’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, added, “I’ve loved every minute of it.” “I’m very grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the chance, for keeping us on, and for enabling our characters to develop.” It’s been incredible.

“That’s why I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man—but I think we’re close to saying goodbye to Spider-Man.”

“I don’t want to be held responsible for holding back the next young person who deserves it just as much,” he added.

“I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that is more diverse—maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” Holland, who took up the role following Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, said of the Marvel franchise’s future.

"It's been three Spider-Mans in a row, and they've all been the same. Something different would be wonderful." Zendaya, who plays MJ in Spider-Man, took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the film's debut.