After some accuse her of lying, a video of a woman having an epileptic fit goes viral.

After being ridiculed for “standing up” about her seizures, a lady has uploaded a video of what it’s like to have an epileptic fit.

A lady known online as Lizzzmatthews can be seen walking down the aisle of a pharmacy in the video, which was published on October 5.

She then falls backwards and smacks her head on the floor, experiencing an epileptic seizure.

“When people accuse you of lying about epilepsy, like this is enjoyable to go through,” reads the text overlay on the video, which has 3.1 million views.

“Because I’m getting bullied for speaking up about how my seizures came to be,” she captioned the poignant footage, which can be viewed here.

“I’ve had to stop working, driving, and haven’t been around other people in months since I’ve been battling to get them under control and have anxiety because it’s embarrassing,” she explained.

Epilepsy is a “common disorder that affects the brain and produces recurrent seizures,” according to the National Health Service (NHS) website in the United Kingdom.

I'm being bullied because I'm speaking out about how my seizures started. Because I've been battling to get them under control and have anxiety, I've had to stop working, driving, and haven't been around other people for months. #epilepsy #seizure #triggerwarning

"Seizures are brief bursts of electrical activity in the brain that disrupt its normal functioning. They can manifest themselves in a variety of ways."

The website also emphasizes that the disease "may begin at any age."

In a follow-up video posted on October 6, the uploader stated that she "had the seizure in my video at work in May" following months of ill health included nausea and deja vu.

"I was sent the footage when I was in the hospital and presented it to the doctor," she continued. I was finally referred to a neurologist, who confirmed that I have partial complex epilepsy and that during my 20-minute EEG, I experienced three seizures."

She said she started experiencing more seizures and started taking medicine, but she's still figuring out what works best for her.

