After Simone Biles’ Olympic exit, Charlie Kirk calls her a “shame to the country.”

After American gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s team final at the Tokyo Olympics, Charlie Kirk launched a blistering attack on her.

After she withdrew from the event, citing mental health difficulties, the conservative activist called the four-time Olympic gold medalist a “sociopath” and a “shame to the country.”

“I wanted to compete in this Olympic Games for myself. “I walked in and I felt like I was still doing it for other people,” Biles told reporters, her eyes welling up with tears.

“It really breaks my heart that doing what I enjoy has been taken away from me in order to please others.”

Kirk was unaffected by Biles’ statements, despite the fact that she has a lot of support.

On his podcast The Charlie Kirk Show, he said, “We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles.” “Don’t come up if she has all these mental health issues.”

“She’s a terrific athlete, of course she is, I’m not suggesting that—arguably she’s the greatest gymnast of all time,” he continued. She’s also self-centered, immature, and a disgrace to the country.”

Kirk also labeled Biles a sociopath because of her choice.

Simone Biles is a “selfish sociopath” and a “shame to the country,” according to Charlie Kirk.

“We are raising a generation of Simone Biles-like people.” pic.twitter.com/yDLtblAS35

July 27, 2021 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell)

“She’s a sociopath,” he declared. “What type of individual misses the gold medal match?” you might wonder. Who is it that does that? It’s a national disgrace. You just given the Russians a present.”

“If you’re not ready for the big time, we have thousands of young gymnasts who would love to take your place,” he continued. Thousands. Simone Biles recently shown to the rest of the country that when things become tough, she shatters into a million pieces.”

Biles had won a total of 30 Olympic and world championship medals, including 23 golds, prior to the Tokyo Games, making her the most decorated American gymnast of all time.

Many sportsmen and sports administrators have expressed their displeasure with Kirk, the creator of Turning Point USA.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s chief executive, Sarah Hirshland, issued a statement praising Biles and saying, “You’ve made us so proud.”

She. This is a condensed version of the information.