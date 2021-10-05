After Show Stylist Dies of COVID at 53, ‘Bridgerton’ Stars Are ‘Heartbroken.’

Bridgerton’s stars have expressed their sorrow after the show’s hair and makeup designer, Marc Pilcher, passed away at the age of 53 after a battle with COVID-19.

Pilcher, who had taken two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, had been to Los Angeles just weeks before to accept a Creative Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix show, according to Variety.

While he was forced to do many COVID tests in order to travel across the Atlantic for the September 11 event, Variety says that he became ill shortly after arriving in the United Kingdom and died on Sunday.

Pilcher had no underlying health concerns, according to a statement released by his family and friends.

On Monday, Nicola Coughlan, who played Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton, posted a tribute to Pilcher on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, Bridgerton Season One’s great and innovative Hair and Makeup designer,” she added. Marc was incredibly brilliant and passionate about his work. He earned his first Emmy trophy less than a month ago.

“It’s a tragedy that he was taken so young, when he still had so much to accomplish. Please remember that Covid is still a very real and present danger; get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect yourself and others.”

“My heart breaks for his friends and family, especially his wonderful team, Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya, and Claire,” she continued. My heart breaks for all of you since he loved and cared for you so much. Marc, may you rest in peace.”

On her Instagram Story, Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bassett (née Bridgerton) on the program, retweeted Coughlan’s heartfelt remark, saying she was “at a loss for words.”

According to Variety, a statement from Pilcher’s family and friends issued through talent agency Curtis Brown read, “It is with the deepest of hearts that we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away on Sunday 3rd October 2021 after a battle with COVID-19.”

“Marc got his start in the industry by working on Broadway productions like Company, Sunset Boulevard, and Aspects of Love. As. This is a condensed version of the information.