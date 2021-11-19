After serving a glass of orange juice and an orange to a woman with a citrus allergy, the hospital erupted in rage.

Despite her patient notes stating that she has a citrus allergy, a lady has generated outrage on social media after claiming she was handed both an orange and a glass of orange juice during a hospital stay.

People who are allergic to citrus fruits, such as lemons, limes, grapefruits, or oranges, can experience a variety of symptoms if they come into contact with them.

The allergy will most likely express itself as skin redness, severe itching, swelling, and blisters. Citrus allergies can trigger a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis in rare situations, according to the website Healthline.

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening medical emergency characterized by swelling of the tongue and throat, a reduction in blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

All of this helps to explain why the sight of an orange on her breakfast tray, as well as a glass of orange juice, worried this particular patient.

The unnamed woman published a photo of the offending food on Reddit under the moniker slytherinqueen186, stating that she received the meal “despite the fact that they put me down as allergic to citrus.”

The message has been upvoted over 33,000 times as of this writing, with fellow users expressing amazement, dismay, and a splash of gallows humor.

Innerchaos96, who claimed to work in a hospital kitchen, begged the woman to intervene. “You should report them to the state,” they replied. “We regularly have citrus glazes on ham and other things, so that might be pretty harmful if you’re severely allergic.”

Meanwhile, JBLBEBthree described his own experience as an inpatient for eight days. "I have a number of food allergies," they explained, "and despite speaking with different kitchen employees, practically EVERY dish featured something I was allergic to." "I had to return the tray back once or twice for most meals. It enraged me since you'd think a HOSPITAL would be better at allergy management!!"