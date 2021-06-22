After Scotland’s Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid, he will miss the game against Croatia.

In light of Billy Gilmour’s positive test, the Football Association has announced that England’s players and backroom staff have all returned negative Covid-19 results since Friday’s Euro 2020 match against Scotland.

After a 1-0 win against Croatia and a goalless draw against Scotland, the Three Lions are one position behind the Czech Republic heading into Tuesday’s match at Wembley against the Group D leaders.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that Scotland midfielder Gilmour, who was chosen man of the match against England, was in quarantine after a positive coronavirus test.

After the last round of UEFA-organized PCR testing on Sunday, all 26 members of Gareth Southgate’s squad, as well as the wider support crew, returned negative findings, according to the Football Association.

As preparations for Tuesday’s match against the Czech Republic began at Spurs Lodge, the governing body remained in communication with Public Health England.

The entire group exercised on Monday, with Gilmour’s Chelsea teammate Mason Mount and England manager Gareth Southgate set to talk to the media later.